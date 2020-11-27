Western Sydney University are adapting their neuromorphic or event-based cameras for underwater use. They work differently to regular cameras, and are sensors more like the brain and the eye.

They want to demonstrate that these event-based sensors can quickly detect submerged vehicles and objects—and enable celestial navigation without breaking the water surface.

“Movement would normally blur conventional camera images, making them unclear, and restricting use to controlled environments. However, with our event-based cameras, waves and movement in the water enhances the imagery and helps the sensors to generate clearer images of changes in the environment,” said lead researcher, Dr Moritz Milde.

Unlike conventional cameras, the neuromorphic sensors are extremely fast and data-efficient, only capturing detected changes to the environment.

The sensors can be used underwater to detect, track and monitor dynamic phenomena such as air bubbles and bioluminescence generated by submersible vehicles. The technology can also be used for environmental monitoring, distributed early warning systems, high speed object detection and marine pollution detection.

Further reading

Western Sydney University, International Centre for Neuromorphic Systems: Sensors